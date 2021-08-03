Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired nearby

Multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the US Defence Department's Metro station

Shots fired near the Pentagon's Metro facility. AP

Bryant Harris
Pentagon City
Aug 3, 2021

Several people were injured and the Pentagon was placed on lockdown on Tuesday after gunshots were fired near an entrance to the home of the US Defence Department.

The Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients" -- but the extent of their injuries and if these were gunshot wounds was not immediately clear.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Centre, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted.

The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building, located across the Potomac River from Washington, DC

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

The Pentagon lockdown was lifted more than an hour after the shooting.

While some tourists and residents continued to roam the streets of neighbouring Pentagon City, a heavy police presence complete with armoured vehicles surrounding the entire perimeter of the Pentagon complex restricted public access to the building.

An armoured vehicle responds outside the Pentagon on August 3, 2021 after multiple gunshots were fired near an entrance to the building. Bryant Harris /The National

This is a developing story...

Updated: August 3rd 2021, 4:30 PM
