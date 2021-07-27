US envoy visits Saudi Arabia as Yemen war heats up

US Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking is in Saudi Arabia this week for talks. Ryan Christopher Jones / The National

US President Joe Biden's point-man on Yemen arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks on a Houthi rebel offensive in oil-rich Marib province that could be a make-or-break battle in the seven-year war.

Washington’s envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, touched down in the kingdom for talks with Saudi and Yemeni officials to boost work towards a peace deal with Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebel movement.

“Special Envoy Lenderking will discuss the growing consequences of the Houthi offensive on Marib, which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and triggering instability elsewhere in the country,” the State Department said.

He will also “address the urgent need for efforts … to stabilise Yemen’s economy and to facilitate the timely import of fuel to northern Yemen, and the need for the Houthis to end their manipulation of fuel imports and prices inside of Yemen".

Mr Lenderking's visit comes amid intensified fighting in oil- and gas-rich Marib, the government’s last stronghold in northern Yemen, and in Al Bayda province to the south, where Houthi militiamen have reportedly made gains in recent days.

A study this week by the humanitarian analytics group ACAPS found that a Houthi win in Marib would displace half a million people and deliver a potentially fatal blow to Yemen’s exiled government by robbing it of $19.5 million each month in lost crude sales.

“Now is the time to stop the fighting and enable Yemenis to shape a more peaceful, prosperous future for their country,” the group said.

Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was in Oman on Tuesday for talks with her counterpart, Sheikh Khalifa Al Harthy, on bringing about an “immediate, comprehensive ceasefire” in Yemen, another statement from the US government said.

Met today in Muscat with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Al Harthy to discuss peace and security in the region, including creating new economic opportunities, and the importance of comprehensive, lasting peace in Yemen. pic.twitter.com/Xoqt7Y2EVm — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) July 27, 2021

Yemen has been ravaged by war, disease and hunger since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and overthrew the government in 2014, drawing in a Saudi-led coalition the following year to restore the ousted leadership.

The war has forced millions of Yemenis to flee their homes, claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and tanked the economy. Four fifths of Yemenis rely on aid, in what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

