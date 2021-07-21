US pushes for UN resolution rebuffing Turkey over Cyprus ghost town Varosha

A resident of Varosha, or Famagusta, holds a banner during a protest against the Turkish president's visit. AP

The US is pushing for a UN Security Council resolution to condemn Turkey-backed plans to partially reopen the abandoned resort town of Varosha, allowing settlement of the disputed area by Turkish Cypriots despite previous agreements that it should be administered by the UN.

“We had consultations yesterday at the UN and those will continue until we have a product,” Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told the Senate on Wednesday during a hearing on Turkey. She noted that the US is working with “like-minded” members to pass such a resolution at the Security Council.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, visited Varosha on Tuesday and announced the partial reopening. The move immediately sparked condemnation from Greece and Cyprus, and they immediately took the matter to the UN.

“The United States views this action as provocative, unacceptable and detrimental to the prospects for the resumption of settlement talks,” Ms Nuland told the Senate. “We’re urging a reversal of this decision, including a phone call that I made to Ankara this morning.”

“A Cypriot-led, comprehensive settlement to reunify the island as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation is the only path to lasting peace and stability.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the Varosha decision on Twitter during Ms Nuland’s public testimony, noting that it violates previous UN Security Council resolutions.

I reaffirmed to Republic of Cyprus Foreign Minister @Christodulides that the U.S. condemns the Turkish Cypriot announcement, with Turkey’s support, on Varosha. This is unacceptable and inconsistent with UN resolutions. We're pushing for a strong UNSC response. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 21, 2021

One of the two Security Council resolutions in question “considers attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the United Nations”.

Some 17,000 Cypriots fled Varosha in 1974 after Turkey invaded and occupied the northern half of the island in the aftermath of a short-lived coup backed by Greece.

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, noted that members of the 15-nation council had discussed Varosha behind closed doors on Wednesday.

As the UNSC meets today on UNFICYP, we reiterate our condemnation of the announcement to transfer control over parts of Varosha. This is incompatible with UNSCRs 550 and 789, calling for Varosha to be administered by the UN. We are working with our partners on a strong response. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) July 21, 2021

Diplomats from China, India, Ireland and other nations used social media to express concern over the move by Turkish Cypriot officials, but it remained unclear what action the UN body would take.

China’s deputy ambassador, Geng Shuang, said the move was “inappropriate, nonconstructive and undermines the efforts to seek a negotiated settlement of the Cyprus issue”.

Speaking briefly to reporters, Elizabeth Spehar, the UN envoy to Cyprus, said she rejected “unilateral” moves and expressed “deep concern over recent developments” that would worsen relations between the two sides.

The UN-facilitated peace talks on Cyprus have sought to reunify the island.

But Mr Erdogan and Mr Tatar have doubled down on insisting that the decades-long dispute be resolved through a two-state solution, seeking international recognition for Northern Cyprus.

The Turkish occupation of the northern part of the island has been declared illegal under international law.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 A child swims behind a Turkish Army sign in the fenced-off area of Varosha in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit the abandoned beach resort of Varosha. (IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU/AFP)

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

How the UAE flag should be flown The UAE has strict laws regulating the flying of the country’s flag. Standards set by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology say the flag should be rectangular in shape, its height half of its width and the colours in the correct order. The owner must check on the flag’s condition every 45 days to ensure it is not damaged and it must be changed every six months. The rules apply to situations where a flag is hung permanently at government buildings or embassies. But there are regulations to govern the short-term use of flags as well. They stipulate that the flag should be made of nylon and it must weigh more than 122.5 grams per square metre. The penal code includes fines and even jail for those who abuse the flag. According to Article 176, “anyone who publicly insults the President, flag or the national emblem of the State, shall be punished by detention". Article 3 of federal law No 2 for 1971 says whoever uses the flag inappropriately will face a jail sentence up to six months, and / or a fine; “as the country’s flag should be treated with dignity and respect, and should not be insulted, and not raised below any other flag or banner.”

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

Need to know The flights: Flydubai flies from Dubai to Kilimanjaro airport via Dar es Salaam from Dh1,619 return including taxes. The trip takes 8 hours. The trek: Make sure that whatever tour company you select to climb Kilimanjaro, that it is a reputable one. The way to climb successfully would be with experienced guides and porters, from a company committed to quality, safety and an ethical approach to the mountain and its staff. Sonia Nazareth booked a VIP package through Safari Africa. The tour works out to $4,775 (Dh17,538) per person, based on a 4-person booking scheme, for 9 nights on the mountain (including one night before and after the trek at Arusha). The price includes all meals, a head guide, an assistant guide for every 2 trekkers, porters to carry the luggage, a cook and kitchen staff, a dining and mess tent, a sleeping tent set up for 2 persons, a chemical toilet and park entrance fees. The tiny ration of heated water provided for our bath in our makeshift private bathroom stall was the greatest luxury. A standard package, also based on a 4-person booking, works out to $3,050 (Dh11,202) per person. When to go: You can climb Kili at any time of year, but the best months to ascend are January-February and September-October. Also good are July and August, if you’re tolerant of the colder weather that winter brings. Do not underestimate the importance of kit. Even if you’re travelling at a relatively pleasant time, be geared up for the cold and the rain.

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

COMPANY PROFILE Founders: Sebastian Stefan, Sebastian Morar and Claudia Pacurar Based: Dubai, UAE Founded: 2014 Number of employees: 36 Sector: Logistics Raised: $2.5 million Investors: DP World, Prime Venture Partners and family offices in Saudi Arabia and the UAE

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars

All or Nothing Amazon Prime Four stars