Jordan's King Abdullah has working breakfast with US Vice President Harris

Jordanian King Abdullah II (C) accompanied by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah (L) and US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Vice President's residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington. (YOUSEF ALLAN/AFP)

King Abdullah of Jordan joined US Vice President Kamala Harris for a working breakfast on Tuesday at Ms Harris's residence, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and cooperation on regional issues.

The vice president expressed appreciation for the enduring strategic partnership between the two countries,” a readout of the meeting said. “The two leaders consulted on the challenges facing both countries related to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the need for swift economic recovery.”

The leaders also spoke on issues such as addressing Jordan’s water shortages through infrastructure upgrades, continued progress in economic reforms as well as the many challenges facing the Middle East, such as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria and the importance of supporting stability, security and prosperity in Iraq.

This is only the second time Ms Harris has hosted a foreign leader at her home, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week came to the Naval Observatory, the vice presidential residence. King Abdullah's son, Crown Prince Hussein, also attended the meeting.

King Abdullah met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday in what was the president's first meeting with an Arab leader in Washington since he took office in January.

“You've always been there and we will always be there for Jordan,” Mr Biden said as he welcomed the king.

“Many of us leaders in our part of the world will do the heavy lifting, which is what we need to do on behalf of the United States, but you can always count on me, my country and many of our colleagues in the region,” King Abdullah told the president during their meeting.

Some of the key items on the agenda during the king's visit to Washington have been Jordan's role in maintaining peace in the Middle East as well as the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Biden told the king that the US would continue providing vaccine support. The White House also announced the delivery of over 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Jordan as Amman grapples with high rates of vaccine hesitancy.

The White House on Sunday said the Biden administration intended to promote “economic opportunities that will be vital for a bright future in Jordan” during the king's visit.

Queen Rania accompanied King Abdullah on his visit to Washington, meeting first lady Jill Biden at the White House.

“It was lovely joining US first lady Dr Jill Biden at the White House today. Her enthusiasm, warmth and compassion are a pleasure to behold!” Queen Rania posted on Instagram.

King Abdullah is the first Middle East leader to visit the Biden White House, to be followed next week by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi.

