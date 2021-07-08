US has limited options in Iraq as attacks increase

Supporters of Iran-backed Iraqi Shiite Popular Mobilisation Forces carry the pictures of their comrades who were killed in a US air strike near the Iraqi border with Syria. EPA

An increase in attacks against American troops and interests in Iraq and Syria is leaving the Biden administration with limited options as it seeks to set a credible deterrence without being caught in a spiral of violence with pro-Iran militias.

Just this week, six attacks were launched against US troops and diplomats in Iraq and Syria, including two aimed at Ain Al Assad airbase. Two US personnel were injured in the latest of these attacks.

The other assaults, using drones and rockets, hit Erbil airport, the coalition headquarters in Baghdad, a US base in eastern Syria and the Iraqi capital's Green Zone.

Update: 100 % accountability at Ain Al-Assad Air Base after rocket attack. Two personnel sustained minor injuries. Damage still be assessed. More details will be provided when become available. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) July 7, 2021

The escalation followed last month's US strike on the Iraqi-Syrian border against a pro-Iranian Iraqi militia, killing four of its members. That strike was meant to deter further incidents after five previous attacks on US forces inside Iraq.

Randa Slim, director of the Conflict Resolution and Track II Dialogues Programme at the Middle East Institute, sees the current escalation by Iraqi militias as directly related to the stalled nuclear talks with Iran.

“This is related to current snags in the nuclear talks in Vienna. The attacks on US forces in Iraq and increasingly in Syria have always been part of Tehran’s negotiation leverage on the nuclear file,” Ms Slim told The National.

The US has engaged in six indirect rounds of talks with Iran on the nuclear issue, but no breakthrough that grants Tehran sanctions relief has been achieved. A seventh round is expected in the coming weeks.

The other overarching objective for Tehran is terminating the US military presence in Iraq and Syria, added Ms Slim.

But against the surge in attacks, Washington has few good options, she added, "given the weak government partner it has in Baghdad".

Ms Slim saw three options for the Biden team: continuing to respond to the attacks, with the risk of being trapped in an “escalation spiral” with the militias and Tehran; improving communication with the Iraqi people so they know to pin the blame for the violence on the Iraqi militias and Iran; and linking sanctions relief for Tehran to stopping attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria.

Iran has continuously rejected this linkage.

But Ranj Alaadin, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, pointed to a complex situation inside Iraq and a weakened political system than has allowed these militias to lash out.

“The uptick in attacks comes amid a perilous political environment in Iraq and the vulnerabilities Iran's proxies face amid their internal factionalism and the very real possibility that they will suffer a major political decline after the forthcoming parliamentary elections,” Mr Alaadin told The National.

The elections are scheduled for October and a unified anti-militia front could threaten those groups, he said.

“For Iran's proxies, escalating attacks against the US reinforces a posture of strength and resiliency, and is premised on the idea that the best defence is a good offence,” Mr Alaadin added.

Without an effective US response and the inability of the Iraqi government to confront them, these militias have acquired a “dangerous luxury to adopt scorched-earth policies to secure their own survival and the interests of the Iranian regime".

Mr Alaadin recommended a stronger response from the US side.

“The Biden administration has not yet given Iran’s proxies a reason to look [over] their shoulders; attacking them and inflicting significant casualties could potentially raise the risk calculus for Iran and its proxies, and indicate that the US does have the resolve to contain these groups and establish its own red lines,” he said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi is expected to visit the White House at the end of the month.

Director: Paul Weitz

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Most F1 world titles 7 — Michael Schumacher (1994, ’95, 2000, ’01 ’02, ’03, ’04) 7 — Lewis Hamilton (2008, ’14,’15, ’17, ’18, ’19, ’20) 5 — Juan Manuel Fangio (1951, ’54, ’55, ’56, ’57) 4 — Alain Prost (1985, ’86, ’89, ’93) 4 — Sebastian Vettel (2010, ’11, ’12, ’13)

if you go The flights Emirates fly direct from Dubai to Houston, Texas, where United have direct flights to Managua. Alternatively, from October, Iberia will offer connections from Madrid, which can be reached by both Etihad from Abu Dhabi and Emirates from Dubai. The trip Geodyssey’s (Geodyssey.co.uk) 15-night Nicaragua Odyssey visits the colonial cities of Leon and Granada, lively country villages, the lake island of Ometepe and a stunning array of landscapes, with wildlife, history, creative crafts and more. From Dh18,500 per person, based on two sharing, including transfers and tours but excluding international flights. For more information, visit visitnicaragua.us.

Profile Company name: Jaib Started: January 2018 Co-founders: Fouad Jeryes and Sinan Taifour Based: Jordan Sector: FinTech Total transactions: over $800,000 since January, 2018 Investors in Jaib's mother company Alpha Apps: Aramex and 500 Startups

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Last-16 Europa League fixtures Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

