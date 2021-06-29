Blinken meets with Saudi and French counterparts to discuss Lebanon reform

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Saudi and French counterparts at the G20 ministerial. Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Saudi and French counterparts on Tuesday on the sidelines of a G20 ministerial in Rome to put the heat on Lebanese political leaders to implement economic reforms as they continue to fail to form a government.

Mr Blinken noted on Twitter that he had met Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to call on “Lebanon’s political leaders to show real leadership by implementing overdue reforms to stabilise the economy and provide the Lebanese people much-needed relief".

Important discussion with my Saudi and French counterparts, @FaisalbinFarhan and @JY_LeDrian, regarding the need for Lebanon’s political leaders to show real leadership by implementing overdue reforms to stabilize the economy and provide the Lebanese people much-needed relief. pic.twitter.com/wJk4nvgOyU — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 29, 2021

The US and France have repeatedly called on Lebanon to enact economic reforms, but the Lebanese political elite have been unable to coalesce around a new government to implement those reforms since former prime minister Hassan Diab resigned last year after a deadly explosion at Beirut port.

For its part, Saudi Arabia banned the import of Lebanese agricultural goods in April, citing continuing illicit drug shipments from the country.

The economic crisis, deteriorating living conditions and skyrocketing price of consumer goods in Lebanon led to an intensified round of protests in Tripoli at the weekend, with demonstrators scuffling with the army, resulting in 18 injuries.

The US secretary of state also noted that he had raised the Biden administration’s efforts to broker a ceasefire between the Saudi Arabia-led coalition and the Houthi rebels in Yemen as well as “continued progress on human rights and economic reforms” in the kingdom during his meeting with Prince Faisal.

At the G20 today, I met with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan about regional security and our shared goal of achieving a ceasefire and transitioning to a political process in Yemen, as well as continued progress on human rights and economic reforms in the Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/51nuEagzq3 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 29, 2021

The Biden administration has repeatedly denounced the Houthis for their continuing offensive against Marib, the last stronghold of the internationally recognised Yemeni government.

Saudi Arabia has also blocked some fuel tankers from arriving to Yemen’s Hodeidah port, while the Houthi rebels controlling the port have also diverted arriving fuel shipments to generate revenue.

About Tenderd Started: May 2018 Founder: Arjun Mohan Based: Dubai Size: 23 employees Funding: Raised $5.8m in a seed fund round in December 2018. Backers include Y Combinator, Beco Capital, Venturesouq, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Paul Buchheit, Justin Mateen, Matt Mickiewicz, SOMA, Dynamo and Global Founders Capital

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

