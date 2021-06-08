US loosens travel warnings for 110 countries as pandemic wanes

Japan receives lowered travel warning before Tokyo Olympics

Travellers wear face masks as they check in for an international flight in Los Angeles, California. AFP
Travellers wear face masks as they check in for an international flight in Los Angeles, California. AFP

The US State Department has loosened travel warnings for more than 100 nations, including France, Germany and Canada, as the coronavirus pandemic wanes in many places.

Japan is also included in the eased advisories before the Tokyo Olympics, amid a growing controversy over holding the Games while the country is facing a new wave of Covid-19 cases.

The department changed its travel warnings on Tuesday for many nations from Level 4, or “Do not travel”, to Level 3, or “Reconsider travel”, its website said.

It said it was updating the advisories after the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention changed the system for travel health notices.

Read More

Bahrain is opening leisure spaces to vaccinated people and those who have recovered from coronavirus from the end of Ramadan and beginning of Eid Al Fitr. GettyCovid-19 third wave: why cases are on the rise in some highly vaccinated countries

Contradictory Covid international travel rules explained

7 tips for budget summer travel: from the best time to book flights to finding hotel deals

The CDC said the new criteria for a Level 4 recommendation changed from 100 Covid-19 cases for every 100,000 people to 500.

Countries affected by the latest changes also including Mexico, South Korea and Singapore.

The CDC said it also revised its rating for the US from Level 4 to Level 3.

On May 24, the State Department urged residents against travelling to Japan because of a new wave of coronavirus cases before the Olympics are set to begin on July 23.

The State Department warning raised concerns and prompted the White House to reaffirm its support for Tokyo's plan to hold the Olympics this summer.

Foreign spectators have been banned from the Games and organisers are expected to make a decision this month on the presence of Japanese spectators.

The advisories are not binding but can help airlines and other nations to set their own restrictions for travel.

The move comes days before President Joe Biden plans to visit the UK for a Group of Seven meeting and as Vice President Kamala Harris visits Mexico.

Airlines and some nations have complained that travel restrictions to the US are out of step with rising vaccination rates and the reduced threat of contracting Covid-19.

”We have heard very clearly the desire of our friends in Europe and the UK to be able to reopen travel across the Atlantic Ocean, and we want to see that happen,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

“But we have to follow the science and we have to follow the guidance of our public health professionals. We’re actively engaging them to determine the time frame.”

In the US, new infections are at the lowest level since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Weekly cases worldwide have been declining for six weeks as the outbreak in India wanes and global vaccination efforts increase.

Many of the countries that now have lower ratings remain on the US government's list of those subject to severe travel restrictions, with most having been on the list since early 2020.

The US bars nearly all non-American citizens who have travelled within the previous 14 days to China, the UK, Ireland, India, South Africa, Brazil, Iran and the 26 Schengen countries in Europe, which have no border controls.

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky explained on Tuesday why the US was maintaining the warnings for some countries with lower infection rates while others with high rates were exempt.

Dr Walensky said the issue was subject to "an interagency conversation and we are looking at the data in real time as to how we should move forward with that".

The US has also been in discussions with Canada and Mexico on how to eventually lift or revise restrictions at US land borders that bar non-essential travel.

Updated: June 9, 2021 01:38 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is willing to be arrested in order to reopen his theatres. Getty Images 

Composer Lloyd Webber: open theatres or arrest me

Europe
Most countries require children to take a pre-travel Covid-19 test, but it depends on their age. Getty

Summer travel from UAE with children: all about Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests

Health
Nurse Blessy Jinu talks to Mira Tannira, a pupil at the Al Shola American School in Ajman on June 8. Pawan Singh / The National

Covid-19 vaccination picks up pace in Ajman schools but most pupils opt for shot after exams

Education
A woman looking through window with mask - stock photo. Getty Images

Rising mental health problems: the human and economic costs

World
Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, at the council session on Tuesday. Courtesy: Federal National Council

UAE health minister to consider plan for Covid-19 testing cost to be covered by insurance

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government