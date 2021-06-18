UN chief Antonio Guterres appointed to second term

World’s top diplomat has demonstrated craft, but activists want to see more courage

Mr Guterres previously served as the prime minister of Portugal and the head of the UN refugee agency. AFP
Mr Guterres previously served as the prime minister of Portugal and the head of the UN refugee agency. AFP

The UN's 193-nation General Assembly appointed Antonio Guterres on Friday to head the world body for a second five-year term.

The secretary general said he would work for a “greener, safer and better future” in his next term, which begins on January 1, 2022.

Read More

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says he will be 'deeply honoured' to continue in the role. AFPUN Security Council backs Antonio Guterres for second term as chief

UN pushes for Syria aid flows amid US-Russia standoff

Mass graves found in Myanmar as human rights situation deteriorates, UN says

Mr Guterres has been praised for navigating the UN through the difficulties of the Trump era, while weathering deepening US-China tension and the Covid-19 pandemic, but critics say he goes too easy on human rights abusers.

“The pandemic has revealed our shared vulnerability, our interconnectedness and the absolute need for collective action,” Mr Guterres said.

“We need to do everything we can to overcome current geostrategic divides and dysfunctional power relations.”

Mr Guterres took office in January 2017, weeks before Donald Trump became US president, leading with a go-it-alone attitude and a disdain for multilateralism.

Previously serving as Portugal’s prime minister from 1995 to 2002, Mr Guterres headed the UN refugee agency from 2005 to 2015.

As the world’s top diplomat, he has pushed for climate action, coronavirus vaccines for all and action in the fight against poverty.

“Equity needs to start now. Vaccines need to be available for everyone, everywhere, and we must create the conditions for sustainable and inclusive recovery both in the developed and developing world,” he said.

Still, under his watch, the conflicts and humanitarian crises in Yemen and Syria have dragged on without resolution, while new emergencies have erupted in Myanmar and Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region.

Louis Charbonneau, UN director for the campaign group Human Rights Watch, said that in his second and final term Mr Guterres could start “calling out” human rights abuses by heavyweights such as Russia and China.

“He’s condemned the likes of Myanmar and Belarus. But China shouldn’t get a free pass in the form of private diplomacy for its crimes against humanity in Xinjiang,” Mr Charbonneau said.

“Nor should Russia over its support for Syrian government atrocities. Guterres’s legacy will depend on his willingness to speak out for all the oppressed, wherever they are.”

Seven people nominated themselves as challengers to Mr Guterres, including former Ecuadoran president Rosalia Arteaga, but none of them had the necessary backing of a UN member state. Mr Guterres was the candidate for his native Portugal.

Despite reforms, the selection process for UN chiefs remains opaque and is micromanaged by the US, China and other big powers.

Published: June 18, 2021 06:59 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi temporarily suspends green pass until Al Hosn app fault is fixed

Health
An Iranian woman casts her vote during presidential elections at a polling station in Tehran, Iran June 18, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Iran elections 2021: Iranians cite apathy and anger as they stay home in protest

MENA
Caroline Waddington, a mother in Abu Dhabi, with her husband and children. Courtesy of Caroline Waddington

Abu Dhabi parents back resumption of in-person lessons for new school year

Education
Dancers from Shee'z's group perform at the Trocadero Square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, on June 13, 2021. AFP

EU approves 'white list' travel status for eight destinations

Europe
Philanthropist and journalist Elizabeth Filippouli has compiled a selection of letters written by female thought-leaders – politicians, actors and writers – for her new book. Piranha Photography

'From Women to the World': powerful letters by Arab activists among new anthology

Books
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?