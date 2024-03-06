UK's Cameron to call for ‘strength, resilience and unity’ in Berlin visit

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will meet German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on Thursday for talks, warning that the West “cannot insulate ourselves from crises around the globe”.

Lord Cameron's visit comes as western allies and politicians in Berlin continue to pressure German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

The UK made the decision last year to send Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. Downing Street has urged Nato countries to supply the country with long-range rockets.

Mr Scholz has been unwilling to send Taurus missiles to Kyiv because German soldiers would have to be sent to Ukraine to help operate them, dragging the country into war with Russia.

But a leaked telephone conversation last week suggested Ukraine’s senior officers believe the missiles can be operated without the presence of German troops.

The leak also suggested that UK personnel were already operating in Ukraine, prompting concern in London that German officers were discussing sensitive details on an unencrypted line.

During his visit. Lord Cameron will discuss with Ms Baerbock how the two countries can co-operate on shared challenges, such as Russian aggression, and plans for continued military support for Ukraine.

“The city of Berlin is a reminder of the destructive power of war," Lord Cameron said before the visit.

"Just over 30 years ago, I saw the wall that divided the country fall and peace restored to the continent.

“Today I stand here at a time of danger and uncertainty in the world again, with Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine continuing to rage on.

“But we cannot insulate ourselves from crises around the globe. Our response needs to be one of strength, resilience and unity.

"We need to build up our defences, stay close to our strongest friends, such as Germany, and reach out to new allies.”

The two foreign ministers are also expected to discuss efforts to secure a “pause” in the fighting in Gaza and co-operation on tackling people smugglers.

The meeting is the second annual session of the UK-Germany Strategic Dialogue, established to discuss co-operation on foreign and security policy between the two nations.