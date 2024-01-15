Six pro-Palestine activists arrested over plot to disrupt London Stock Exchange

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Six members of Palestine Action were arrested at locations in Liverpool, London and Brighton on Sunday, suspected of being part of a plan to disrupt the London Stock Exchange.

Police believe the group was planning to cause damage and put on a lock on the building on Monday to prevent the stock exchange from trading.

The arrests were made after information shared by the Daily Express, the Metropolitan Police said.

The newspaper said the group hoped to cause “huge economic damage” by climbing on top of two revolving doors at the front of the building, armed with red paint-filled fire extinguishers, before attaching their necks to the glass entrance with bike locks.

Other activists would lock themselves together in front of the main and back entrances, while fake bank notes, painted red to represent blood, were fired from “money guns”.

The allegations come after a two-month investigation during which a reporter posed as a member of the group, the Express reported.

It claimed to have been in touch with the group’s ringleader, who said on the encrypted messaging app Signal that Monday’s plot was part of a week of action against UK institutions “complicit in Israeli apartheid”.

A man, aged 31, was arrested on Sunday in Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage.

Another five people, all believed to be part of the same plot, were arrested later on Sunday for the same offence, Scotland Yard said.

A woman, 29, was arrested in Albert Road, Brent, and a man, 23, was arrested in Voss Street, Tower Hamlets.

Two women, aged 28 and 26, were arrested in Liverpool.

And a man, 27, was arrested in Brighton.

Six people have been arrested by detectives investigating a plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange.



The six - all members of Palestine Action - were arrested in Liverpool, London and Brighton today.



— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 14, 2024

"These are significant arrests," Det Supt Sian Thomas said.

"We believe this group was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt, which could have had serious implications had it been carried out successfully."

"I'm grateful to the Express for their willingness to provide information gleaned from their own investigation.

"It was instrumental in helping us to intervene successfully.

"Having only been provided with the material on Friday afternoon we had limited time to act."

Writing on X, Palestine Action said the “campaign to end Israel’s weapons trade remains undeterred”.

BREAKING: Several actionists were arrested for allegedly conspiring to shut down the London Stock Exchange, who raise billions of pounds for apartheid Israel.



— Palestine Action (@Pal_action) January 14, 2024

“The London Stock Exchange raises billions of pounds for apartheid Israel and trade shares in weapons manufacturers which arm Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people," the group told PA news agency.

“Whilst Britain remains complicit in the brutal colonisation of Palestine, our direct action campaign will not be deterred.”

In another post on X, the group said that the exchange "actively boasts about their support for Israeli businesses".

"The exchange also trades shares in weapons manufacturers who arm Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people," it said.