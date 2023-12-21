Prague shooting: Gunman 'eliminated' after several shot dead at university

A shooting in central Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others, Czech police say.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday's gunfire in the Czech Republic's capital. They also said a suspect had been “eliminated”.

“Based on initial information, we can confirm there are dead and injured people at the site,” police said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

They said officers had been deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

Read more Hamas members arrested in Europe over suspected attack plans

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area.

The police department said the square has been sealed off.

“The gunman was eliminated,” police said on X, formerly Twitter.

“The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene.”

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said “no other gunman has been confirmed”.

Jana Postova, a representative of Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people had been injured but provided no further details.

Charles University has told staff to “stay put” and lock all doors after reports of the shooting at one of its buildings.

“Stay put, don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights,” said an email to staff at the philosophy faculty of Charles University.

The philosophy department of Charles University, which is located at the square, has been evacuated, Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said later.

Nova TV reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague's historic centre.

Police closed the area and asked people living nearby to stay inside.