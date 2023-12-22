Emirati man and his wife injured in Prague university shooting

An Emirati man and his wife were among those injured in a shooting in the Czech Republic, UAE officials have confirmed.

A gunman opened fire in central Prague on Thursday, killing at least 14 people and wounding about 20, Czech police said.

On Friday, UAE officials said they were looking into the condition of the Emirati man and his wife. It is not yet clear how serious their injuries are.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has emphasised "its keenness to provide full support and health care to the injured in co-ordination with the Czech authorities and with the presence of a team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs", a post on X said.

Police said the suspect, a student at the faculty of arts at Charles University, was dead after officers were sent to Jan Palach Square, in the Czech capital's famous Old Town.

Officers sealed off the square after the shooting and evacuated the philosophy department building of the university, where the shooting took place.

Czech authorities have not yet released details about the victims. Police said the father of the gunman was found dead.