Cabinet reshuffle: David Cameron and James Cleverly enter new inner circle

David Cameron has been named as Foreign Secretary and James Cleverly has been named as the UK Home Secretary after a government cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the changes would "strengthen his team in government to deliver long-term decisions for a brighter future”.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman was forced out after she wrote an article that was heavily critical of the police ahead of Saturday's pro-Palestine march in central London.

Critics accused her of fuelling tensions between police and demonstrators and "emboldening" far-right protestors, some of whom were arrested after scuffles near the Cenotaph.

Mr Cameron's surprise return to government comes after he stepped down as UK prime minister in 2016 following the Brexit vote. No longer a MP, he will be made a peer in order to take his place in the cabinet.

With the autumn statement due next week, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is remaining in his post.

The Chancellor has been under pressure from some Tory MPs to offer tax cuts in the build-up to the general election expected next year but has prioritised efforts to cut inflation.

The Rt Hon @David_Cameron has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs @FCDOGovUK pic.twitter.com/r9fL9dIgzs — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 13, 2023

Downing Street confirmed he would remain in place as Rishi Sunak conducted a reshuffle of his top team.

Earlier, health minister Neil O’Brien and schools minister Nick Gibb both announced they were stepping down from their roles.

One of the responsibilities Mr O’Brien had in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) was for tobacco and addiction.

He was due to play a key role in delivering Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s effective ban on smoking and vaping in the younger generation.

Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden said: “A few weeks ago Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft.

“This puts to bed the Prime Minister’s laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure.”