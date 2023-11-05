Humza Yousaf’s in-laws return to Scotland after fleeing Gaza

The parents-in-law of Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf have returned to the country after fleeing the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Mr Yousaf shared an image on X that included his wife Nadia and her parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla.

The couple, from Dundee, were among 92 British citizens permitted to pass through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Friday morning.

READ MORE Embattled but 'human' Humza Yousaf becomes leading voice for Gaza in the UK

They were trapped in the Palestinian enclave, where they were visiting relatives when the Israel-Gaza conflict began.

Mr Yousaf regularly shared updates about the couple, saying they had to drink seawater due to a lack of resources in Gaza.

“I am pleased to say my in-laws are safe and back home," he said on X.

“We are, of course, elated, but my father-in-law said, ‘My heart is broken in two, and with my mum, son and grandchildren in Gaza.' He then broke down telling me how hard it was saying goodbye to them.”

I am pleased to say my in-laws are safe and back home ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّٰهِ



We are, of course, elated, but my father-in-law said, "My heart is broken in two, and with my mum, son & grandchildren in Gaza." He then broke down telling me how hard it was saying goodbye to them. pic.twitter.com/rJxccT6SkQ — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) November 5, 2023

The picture shared by Mr Yousaf included his daughters Amal, four, and Maya, 14.

Mr Yousaf previously revealed his brother-in-law is a doctor who is treating the injured in Gaza.

His wife’s grandmother is among the family members still in Gaza.

On Friday, Mr Yousaf said his family “shed a few tears” after hearing his parents-in-law safely crossed the border.

“That was a really special moment, being able to phone my eldest," he said.

“We both shed a few tears and she’s just elated and really happy. She has been exceptionally worried.

“My four-year-old, we can protect her to an extent, but my 14-year-old, Maya, knows everything, watches everything and it has been hugely distressing for her.”

Mr Yousaf has called for a ceasefire, saying a “humanitarian pause” is not an acceptable response to thousands being killed by the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.