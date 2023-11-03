Humza Yousaf's in-laws leave Gaza after weeks of being trapped

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf's in-laws have left Gaza, after being trapped there for almost a month following Hamas's attack on Israel and its subsequent blockade of the strip.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, who were on a visit from their home in Scotland to see family, became stuck in Deir al-Balah after Israel sealed the border, preventing anyone from leaving.

Their names were among a list of 92 British citizens seen by The National who are permitted to pass through the crossing into Egypt on Friday.

Mr Yousaf confirmed the couple had now left in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "We're hugely relieved that Nadia's parents have been able to leave Gaza.

"We thank everyone for their messages of comfort over the past few weeks. Our thoughts are very much with those who can not leave and still suffering in Gaza. We will continue to raise our voices for peace."

A spokesman for the Scottish government earlier confirmed to The National that the couple were at the Rafah border on Friday, waiting to cross.

The First Minister had welcomed the opening of the Rafah crossing on Wednesday but at the time his in-laws were not among those permitted to leave.

The list, seen by The National and published overnight by the Palestinian Border Authority, said those named must be “present at 7am in the outdoor halls of the crossing to facilitate their travel”.

Ms El-Nakla shared two videos appealing for help during the couple's time in Gaza. In one she said they had no electricity, no water and very little food.

Mr Yousaf has spoken of his fears for his in-laws, saying he did "genuinely did not know" whether he would see them again.