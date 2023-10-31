Pro-Palestinian activists pack London’s Liverpool St station

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

More than 500 pro-Palestinian activists have staged a sit-in at Liverpool Street station in London to protest against the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The protesters gathered at the station at about 5.30pm on Tuesday to demand an immediate stop to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and an end to arms exports to Israel.

The crowd played Palestinian music and repeated chants such as “ceasefire now” at the sit-in, which was organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut.

READ MORE London police make 75 arrests linked to Israel-Gaza conflict as hate crime spikes

Videos posted online by the protest group showed a large group of demonstrators inside the station during rush hour, chanting and waving pro-Palestinian flags and banners.

Members from other activist groups, including the Palestinian Youth Movement and International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network, also spoke at the demonstration.

British Transport Police said it attended Liverpool Street station shortly after 5pm following reports of a protest on the concourse.

"Officers worked to safely disperse the crowd and ensure passengers could access the station," a statement from BTP said.

Pro-Palestinian protests in London - in pictures

BRITAIN-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-ISRAEL-DEMONSTRATION People take part in a 'March For Palestine' in London, to demand an end to the war on Gaza. AFP

Sisters Uncut describes itself as a feminist group against domestic violence, and held a similar pro-Palestinian demonstration with more than 200 people at London Waterloo station on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer resisted pressure from within his own party to call for a ceasefire in the conflict.

Mr Starmer instead urged both parties to agree to a humanitarian pause to allow aid in and people out of the war zone.