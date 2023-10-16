Counter-terror police lead murder inquiry after death near migrant hostel

Counter-terror officers have launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead near a migrant hostel in Hartlepool in northern England.

Cleveland Police were called to a property on Sunday morning and found an injured man inside and another man nearby who died at the scene. An arrest has been made.

The man inside the property, which reportedly provides temporary accommodation for asylum seekers, had non-life-threatening injuries and is in hospital.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody.

Police have been granted a further 12 hours to question him.

“Although our inquiries are still at a very early stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident have resulted in counter-terrorism policing taking the lead for this investigation," Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley said.

“From the inquiries undertaken so far, there is no evidence to suggest there was any other person involved in the attack and at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the man killed yesterday, and our thoughts are with the man who remains in hospital,” added Mr Dunkerley, who is also the head of Counter-Terrorism Policing North East.

More than 30 officers attended the incident, which led to roads around the town being closed.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life yesterday," Cleveland Police Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller said.

“Though incidents of this nature are very rare, I understand the concern that yesterday’s events will have caused amongst our local community.

“We have local officers patrolling in the area to provide reassurance to our local communities.

“A man has been arrested in connection with it and remains in custody.”