Activision Blizzard to be bought by Microsoft in $69bn deal as UK regulator gives go ahead

UK regulators have cleared Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, reversing its earlier decision to block the deal, which is one of the largest tech transactions in history.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had originally blocked the deal amid concerns Microsoft would gain too much control of the cloud gaming market.

Read More Activision Blizzard: Biggest gaming deal in history set to be cleared by UK regulator

But in August, Activision Blizzard agreed to sell its streaming rights to French gaming company Ubisoft Entertainment, which was enough to placate concerns at the CMA, which then signalled it was prepared to clear the deal.

“The new deal will stop Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for UK cloud gaming customers,” the CMA said.

Now that the deal has been officially cleared by the CMA, Microsoft will avoid paying Activision the $4.5 billion penalty it might have incurred if the sale had fallen through.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company was grateful for the “thorough review and decision”.

“We have now crossed the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide,” he said.

Activision chief executive Bobby Kotick also welcomed the news: “We look forward to becoming part of the Xbox Team.”

Massive deal

The deal was first announced in January 2022, and it was cleared by competition and anti-trust regulators in more than 40 countries.

The 27-country European Union gave the deal the green light, but there was resistance in both the UK and the US.

British and American regulators worried it would stifle competition in the video game industry, and Microsoft rival Sony feared it would limit PlayStation gamers’ access to Call of Duty, Activision’s long-running military shooter series.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lost a court bid to pause the deal so that its in-house judge could review it.

However, the FTC hasn't given up. It appealed against the decision and last month filed notice of its plan to resume that trial, meaning that the regulator still intends to challenge the deal, even after it isclosed.

Analysts feel while the deal is unlikely to derailed by the FTC, some small tweaks may needed in the future, depending on the legal outcome.