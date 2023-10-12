UK economy bounced back in August

The British economy bounced back in August, following a July which saw economic activity dampened down by wet weather, high inflation and increasing interest rates.

Britain's gross domestic product grew by 0.2 per cent in August, compared with a fall of 0.6 per cent in July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS has revised its July GDP reading lower - previously, it was a contraction of 0.5 per cent.

"Our initial estimate suggests GDP grew a little in August, led by strong growth in services which was partially offset by falls in manufacturing and construction," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

"Within services, education returned to normal levels, while computer programmers and engineers both had strong months.

"Across the last three months as a whole, the economy has grown modestly, led by car manufacturing and sales, and construction."

In terms of the broader picture of the UK economy, GDP increased by 0.3 per cent in the three months to August, the ONS said.

Growing by 0.4 per cent in August, the services sector provided the main boost to the monthly figures.

However, output in consumer-facing services fell by 0.6 per cent in August, following a fall of 0.2 per cent in July 2023, while the construction sector contracted by 0.5 per cent in August, after a fall of 0.4% in the previous month.

But Ben Jones, the lead economist at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said it was clear growth in the British economy "remains fairly anaemic."

"Our business activity surveys have turned down and we're starting to see more of the effects of higher interest rates on the economy, particularly in the labour market," he added.

“Businesses are looking to the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement to set out a clear plan to get the economy firing again, though a focus on measures to mobilise the potential and productivity of the UK workforce, by making full expensing permanent to unlock business investment and grasping the substantive opportunities of the net zero transition.”