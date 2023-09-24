Met police officers refuse to carry firearms after colleague's murder charge

More than 100 Metropolitan Police firearms officers have refused to carry their weapons after a colleague was charged with murder, it has been reported.

Scotland Yard confirmed that it has drafted in officers from forces outside London to provide cover after protests by armed police following the murder charge against an officer following the shooting of unarmed man.

Scotland Yard confirmed that the firearms officers were concerned over the Crown Prosecution Service bringing a charge against the officer that “signals a shift in the way the decisions they take in the most challenging circumstances will be judged”.

It has been reported that more than 100 officers have handed in what is known as a blue ticket permitting them to carry firearms.

“A number of officers have taken the decision to step back from armed duties while they consider their position,” a Met police spokesman said. “That number has increased over the past 48 hours.”

Scotland Yard said it had requested extra firearms support from neighbouring forces under a mutual assistance system but that its own officers made up the majority of armed police in London who were supported over the weekend by a number of other firearms teams.

The protest started after an officer, only identified as NX121, was charged on Wednesday with the murder of Chris Kaba in September last year, after he was killed with a single shot through a car windscreen during an armed stop.

The Met’s Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, has now met with firearms teams to discuss the implications of the decision.

Chris Kaba, who was shot dead by a police officer in September 2022. AP

“They were understandably anxious as they consider how others may assess their split-second decisions years after the event, with the luxury of as much time as they want to do this, and the effect this can have on them and their families,” he said after the meeting.

“They are not only prepared to confront the armed and dangerous to protect London’s communities but they do so recognising the uniquely intense and lengthy personal accountability they will face for their split-second operational decisions.”

Some officers are understood to have said they would only respond to emergencies while others have declined to go on regular armed patrols.

But full firearms protection remains for royalty, diplomats and politicians.

“The Met has a significant firearms capability and we continue to have armed officers deployed in communities across London,” the force said. “We are closely monitoring the situation and are exploring contingency options, should they be required.”