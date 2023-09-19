Rishi Sunak to change UK net-zero plans 'for the better'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he would be setting out an “important long-term decision” about the country's net-zero commitments in a speech this week.

“I am proud that Britain is leading the world on climate change,” Mr Sunak said in a statement.

“We are committed to Net Zero by 2050 and the agreements we have made internationally – but doing so in a better, more proportionate way.

“I’ll be giving a speech this week to set out an important long-term decision we need to make so our country becomes the place I know we all want it to be for our children.”

The Prime Minister's announcement comes amid reports he was considering watering down some of the government’s net-zero pledges.

Although he is not expected to ditch the legal commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, he could say that the UK has overperformed on dealing with climate change and that other nations need to increase their action, according to the broadcaster.

The BBC said it had seen documents suggesting there could be changes to as many as seven core policies or commitments.

This could include weakening the plan to phase out gas boilers from 2035 and delaying the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars – currently due in 2030 – by five years.

The PA news agency understands some Tory MPs are considering writing letters of no confidence in Mr Sunak if he goes ahead with the changes.

He has repeatedly used the language of pragmatism and proportionality when discussing net zero, but campaigners and activists have accused him of a lack of interest in climate policies.

Conservative success in the summer’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, won largely through a campaign against the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone, has led some MPs to call for Mr Sunak to water down or abandon net-zero pledges.

While he has repeatedly said he is committed to cutting carbon emissions, the granting of new oil and gas licences and recent moves to curb green policies have attracted criticism.

“The decision will cost the UK jobs, inward investment, and future economic growth that could have been ours by committing to the industries of the future,” said Chris Skidmore, a Conservative former energy minister who has become increasingly outspoken on net zero.

“It will potentially destabilise thousands of jobs and see investment go elsewhere.

“And ultimately, the people who will pay the price for this will be householders whose bills will remain higher as a result of inefficient fossil fuels and being dependent on volatile international fossil fuel prices.

“Rishi Sunak still has time to think again and not make the greatest mistake of his premiership, condemning the UK to missing out on what can be the opportunity of the decade to deliver growth, jobs and future prosperity.”

Former Cop26 president Sir Alok Sharma warned that “for any party to resile from this [climate action] agenda will not help economically or electorally”, while Tory former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke tweeted that “it is in our environmental, economic, moral and (yes) political interests as @Conservatives to make sure we lead on this issue rather than disown it”.

“This is a total farce. The country cannot go on with a Conservative government in total disarray, stumbling from crisis to crisis,” a Labour Party representative said.

“Ministers need to urgently provide clarity on all eight of the policies reportedly up for review.”

Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “All of this would leave us more dependent on foreign oil and gas, less energy independent and with investors spooked.

“As the rest of the world is rushing to invest in net-zero industries, any further rowing back by the UK would leave our international standing further tarnished.”