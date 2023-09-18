Exeter Airport to reopen after flash flooding

An airport in south-western England that was forced to close after flash flooding is expected to reopen on Monday morning.

Exeter Airport shut on Sunday after 12cm of rain – more than a month's worth – fell in a day of torrential downpours.

Footage shared on social media showed people standing in the terminal with water lapping at their feet.

Several incoming flights were cancelled as a result of the closure.

"Following Sunday afternoon's flash flooding which caused the closure of the airport, our teams are working through the night cleaning up and we expect to be open [on Monday morning]," a spokesman for the airport in Devon said.

"Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the very latest information about their flight and please bear with us while we do our very best to return all airport operations to normal."

The UK's Met Office issued a yellow alert warning for thunderstorms until 6am on Monday.

More rain is expected throughout the day in the area but it is forecast to be light.