Body of missing ex-British soldier Daniel Burke found in Ukraine

The body of an ex-British soldier missing in Ukraine has been discovered, UK police have said.

Daniel Burke, 36, from south Manchester, travelled to Ukraine last year as a military volunteer and was reported missing on August 16 by relatives after they had not heard from him.

Officers searching for Mr Burke were informed by Ukrainian authorities that they have found his remains.

Mr Burke had set up his own volunteer unit in Ukraine, known as the Dark Angels.

Greater Manchester Police are working with his family and the Ukrainian authorities to formally identify Mr Burke and bring his body back to the UK.

He disappeared from his flat in Zaporizhzhia, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Mr Burke’s mother Diane told the Manchester Evening News last week that the family had been told by Ukrainian police that officers had searched his apartment and found it empty, with no signs of a break-in and the door triple-locked.

She said the Ukrainian authorities were using CCTV to try to trace his movements on August 11, when he was last seen. The last time she spoke to him he “sounded on good form”, she said.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, Manchester police's lead for disaster victim identification, said: “This is an upsetting time for Daniel’s family, we have family liaison officers in contact with them and offering support.

“My team and I are working with the Ukrainian authorities to make formal identification with a view to repatriating Daniel following that process.

“Daniel’s family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”

