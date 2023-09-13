Submarine damaged in missile attack on Sevastopol

Two ships were damaged and 24 people injured in an overnight missile attack on Sevastopol, home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, Russian officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the shipyard in Russian-annexed Crimea was on fire early on Wednesday, after Ukrainian missiles set ablaze two ships that had been under repair.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol, said on Telegram on Wednesday that 24 people were injured in the fire. He posted a photo of the blaze with smoke billowing.

Ukraine said it struck a large Russian landing ship and submarine overnight in Sevastopol.

“We confirm a large landing vessel and submarine were hit. We do not comment on the means [used] for the strike,” said Ukrainian official Andriy Yusov.

The attack came as Moscow launched drones overnight against the Odesa region in southern Ukraine.

Drone strikes damaged port and civilian infrastructure in Odesa's Izmail district and wounded six people, including three seriously, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it intercepted 32 of 44 Shahed-type drones launched over Ukraine overnight, with most aimed towards southern parts of Odesa.

The Sevastopol attack appeared to one of the biggest in recent weeks, even though the Crimean peninsula, annexed from Ukraine by Russia in 2014, has been a frequent target in the 18-month war.

Russia's Defence Ministry said Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles at the shipyard and three sea drones at Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Seven missiles were shot down and all the sea drones destroyed, the Russian military said, but some missiles damaged two ships being repaired in Sevastopol shipyard.