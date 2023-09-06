Rishi Sunak's government branded 'cowboy builders' over crumbling schools crisis

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s return to the despatch box on Wednesday was dominated by a scandal involving crumbling concrete at schools across the country, which led to his party being described as “cowboy builders”.

During the first Prime Minister’s Questions since MPs returned to Parliament following the summer recess, the Conservative Party leader tried to defend his government’s handling of the crisis.

Thousands of pupils have been forced to start the new academic year with online learning after classrooms were deemed unsafe owing to the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

Quote The truth is, this crisis is the inevitable result of 13 years of cutting corners, botched jobs, sticking-plaster politics Keir Starmer, Labour leader

Mr Sunak argued that only 1 per cent of schools in England had been fully or partially closed because of unsafe concrete.

Every institution affected had been given assistance by the government, he said.

Several MPs played on the apparent discontent in his cabinet with jibes inspired by remarks from Education Secretary Gillian Keegan this week, when she said she was given little help to address the issue.

In a punchy debate, Labour leader Keir Starmer claimed the government's handling of the schools crisis showed “the cowboys are running the country”.

“The truth is, this crisis is the inevitable result of 13 years of cutting corners, botched jobs, sticking-plaster politics,” Mr Starmer said in his first face-off with the Prime Minister since MPs returned to Parliament this week.

The opposition party leader said “it’s the sort of thing you expect from cowboy builders”.

Mr Sunak suggested his opponent was seizing on an issue he cared little about in the past in an effort to make a point.

He called on Mr Starmer to check his facts, before he “jumps on the next political bandwagon”.

“Before today, he never once raised this issue with me in Parliament,” Mr Sunak said.

“It wasn’t even worthy of a single mention in his so-called landmark speech on education this summer, and if we had listened to him, our kids would have been off school and locked down for longer.”

Mr Sunak said Raac in schools had been an issue for governments since 1994. He said that after new advice on the concrete was given in the summer, ministers acted “swiftly” to keep pupils safe.

In an attempt to turn the tables, the Prime Minister ripped apart Labour’s school rebuilding programme, which he said was found by the National Audit Office to exclude eight in 10 schools and would spend unnecessarily.

He called the package “time consuming and expensive, just like the Labour Party".

The Prime Minister spoke about the Conservatives’ achievements in government over the past 13 years, which included a claim that his government reduced the number of illegal Channel crossings. This set off a wave of laughter from MPs on the opposition benches.

Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor of the exchequer, was seen clapping her hands after he sat down, a gesture that suggested she perceived Mr Sunak's speech to be a performance.