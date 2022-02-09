UK health minister Gillian Keegan ‘sorry’ for staying in meeting after positive Covid test

A British health minister has apologised for continuing with a face-to-face meeting despite being told she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Gillian Keegan said she was told her test result while meeting three men who had lost their daughters to suicide.

She said she should have “immediately ended the meeting” and described not doing so as “an error of judgment”.

Earlier today, ahead of a planned visit I took a precutionary LFD test which gave a positive result. I am now isolating at home and fortunately feel fine. 1/3 — Gillian Keegan (@GillianKeegan) February 8, 2022

The Chichester MP is a regular face on live TV where she defends the British government’s Covid restrictions. Under the current set of measures in England, people who have tested positive for Covid-19 are required to self-isolate for seven days but can leave after five days if they test negative twice. The rule is due to be lifted in March.

She said she had told the men the result of the test but stayed on to hear their stories while taking “further precautions”.

Ms Keegan took to Twitter on Tuesday night to offer details about her meeting hours before.

“Earlier today, ahead of a planned visit I took a precutionary [sic] LFD test which gave a positive result. I am now isolating at home and fortunately feel fine,” she wrote.

“When I was told my test was positive I was listening to three fathers who had tragically lost their daughters to suicide.

“I told them the result and took further precautions but with their consent, I stayed for a short period to hear their stories.

“I should have immediately ended the meeting and on reflection this was an error of judgment on my part.

“I fully recognise the importance of following the letter and spirit of the policies, so want to be upfront about what happened and to apologise for the mistake I made.”

A spokesman for Sajid Javid, the UK Health Secretary, said he had accepted Ms Keegan’s apology.

“The Secretary of State has spoken with the minister who has taken responsibility for her actions and made a full apology,” the spokesman said.

“He accepts her apology and continues to support her in her role.”