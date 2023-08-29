Kuwait's Crown Prince to meet Rishi Sunak for defence and trade talks

Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah will meet Rishi Sunak at No 10 Downing Street on Tuesday to discuss co-operation in defence, trade and investment, the UK Prime Minister’s office has said.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said the Gulf nation was an “important partner for the UK and vice versa” but that no new deals were expected to be signed during the talks.

“They are expected to discuss trade and investment,” the spokesman said. Defence is also set to be on the agenda.

Sheikh Meshal arrived in the UK on Monday for a visit to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Kuwait Investment Office in London.

He was greeted by Bader Al Awadhi, Kuwait's ambassador to the UK, and Ghanem Al Ghenaiman, managing director of the Kuwait Investment Authority.

Sheikh Meshal has been accompanied on his trip to London by government officials including the Deputy Prime Minister, Oil Minister, Foreign Minister, Economic and Investment Minister and acting Finance Minister.

Mr Al Awadhi praised Mr Sunak’s government for inviting the Crown Prince and said the visit would boost ties between the countries.

Rishi Sunak and Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal were expected to discuss defence co-operation, Downing Street said. Getty Images

“His Highness’ visit will strengthen the existing relations between Kuwait and Britain and will open new horizons for co-operation in the economic, security and cultural fields in a way that will reflect the reality of the strategic relations,” Mr Al Awadhi said in a statement to the Kuwait News Agency.

The meeting comes weeks after Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met Sheikh Meshal and high-ranking officials at Al Bayan Palace in Kuwait City, during a three-day tour of the Middle East.

Strengthening defence relations with Kuwait was high on the agenda of Mr Cleverly’s trip.

Chairwoman of the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce Baroness Elizabeth Symons of Vernham Dean said having the Kuwait Investment Office in London for the past seven decades showed the strength of Kuwaiti-British relations.

She welcomed the UK’s decision to include Kuwaiti citizens in a new streamlined system that aims to make travel to Britain easier.

An Electronic Travel Authorisation system will be launched for visitors from Qatar in October and from other nations in the GCC, as well as Jordan, in February.

It will cost £10 ($12.50) to apply and recipients will be allowed to visit Britain several times over a two-year period.

Under the existing system, citizens of Gulf countries have to pay £30 per visit to the UK, while travellers from Jordan have to spend £100 to obtain a visit visa.