Mother of Spanish football boss goes on hunger strike over kiss row

The mother of the Spanish football boss who kissed a female player has locked herself in a church and gone on hunger strike, protesting against what she calls the "inhumane hunt" he is facing.

Angeles Bejar said her son Luis Rubiales was "incapable of hurting anyone", amid a clamour for him to resign as president of Spain's football federation.

Mr Rubiales, 46, kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips in view of a worldwide TV audience as Spain celebrated winning the Women's World Cup in Sydney on August 20.

Read more Fifa suspends Spanish football president Luis Rubiales and coaches resign

Hermoso said she did not consent and female players have rallied to her side amid threats of legal action by the federation, which disputes her account.

Urgent meetings were being held on Monday to defuse the controversy, which has led to Mr Rubiales being suspended by Fifa and told to resign by members of the Spanish government.

Taking her son's side, Ms Bejar told Spanish news agency EFE that there was "consent on both sides, as the images prove".

She said her strike at the parish church of Divina Pastora, in Mr Rubiales's hometown of Motril, would last "indefinitely, day and night ... until a solution is found to the inhumane and bloody hunt they are carrying out against my son".

She questioned "why they're taking it out on him" and said Hermoso should "tell the truth".

Spain's Jenni Hermoso said she did not consent to being kissed by the country's football chief Luis Rubiales. Reuters

The dispute has overshadowed Spain's World Cup triumph and prompted a debate about women's rights and male behaviour in the country.

Acting Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz was to meet a players' union on Monday to discuss "guaranteeing that events such as those that occurred in the final ... are duly sanctioned".

The federation called a separate meeting with regional football associations to assess the situation.

Mr Rubiales has refused to resign, insisting the kiss was a "consensual peck". Fifa handed him a provisional 90-day suspension on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid players hold up a banner saying 'with you, Jennifer Hermoso' as footballers rally to her side. Reuters

The Spanish federation has backed Mr Rubiales and published a lengthy analysis of Hermoso's body language that it claimed backed up the president's account.

Hermoso said that "at no time" did she consent to the kiss and that "simply put, I was not respected".

Dozens of Spanish players – some of whom were already at odds with the federation over the position of manager Jorge Vilda – have said they will not play again until Mr Rubiales quits. Members of the coaching staff also resigned.

Players from rival squads have backed Hermoso. The England team, who were beaten by Spain in the final, issued a statement saying "we have all seen the truth".