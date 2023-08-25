Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy to stand trial over alleged funding from Libya

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy is to stand trial on charges of corruption and illegally receiving campaign funding from abroad, France's financial prosecutor said on Friday.

The charges relate to alleged Libyan financing of his successful 2007 presidential bid in France.

Mr Sarkozy, who served as president until 2012, must answer accusations of unlawful campaign funding, “passive corruption” and use of embezzled funds, said French financial prosecutor Jean-Francois Bohnert.

Twelve other suspects were also told to stand trial in the case.

While the order was issued by the investigative judges in charge of the probe on Thursday, Mr Bohnert said the trial is slated to start only in January 2025.

An initial hearing for the trial has been set for March 7 next year.

Mr Sarkozy denies the accusations.

In May he failed in an attempt to overturn a criminal conviction.

The French Court of Appeal upheld a prison sentence of three years, two of them suspended, against Mr Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling.

A combination of the suspended term and a year wearing an electronic bracelet means Mr Sarkozy will stay out of prison.