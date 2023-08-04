Andrew Tate released from house arrest pending trial on charges of human trafficking

Andrew Tate has been released from house arrest as he awaits trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking.

A Bucharest court placed the controversial social media influencer under judicial control, a lighter restrictive measure.

Tate was indicted in June with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The suspects have denied the allegations.

Under Romanian law, the case is now with the Bucharest court's preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality. The trial will not start until that process is completed.

On Friday, the Bucharest Court of Appeals said in a written ruling that it "replaces the house arrest measure with that of judicial control for a period of 60 days from August 4 until October 2".

Under the new measure, the four suspects can leave the house, but not the capital Bucharest and the surrounding Ilfov county. They must check in regularly with the police. They are also banned from trying to approach the victims.

The Tate brothers, who have dual US and British citizenship, have been under house arrest since April pending an investigation into abuse against seven women, who prosecutors say were lured through false claims of relationships.

They were initially held in police custody from December 29.

Tate, a self-described misogynist who has lived in Romania since 2017, has gained millions of fans by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle that critics say denigrates women.

He has millions of followers online, where he promotes a luxury lifestyle he says is made possible through investments, including a pornographic webcam business.

Prosecutors allege that the brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.