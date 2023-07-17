Watch: Plane battles strong winds to land at London Heathrow Airport

Plane enthusiasts have caught on video the moment an A350 Cathay Pacific jet from Hong Kong to Heathrow struggled to land at the London airport at the weekend.

As thunderstorms and “unusual” winds of up to 72kph hit the capital on Saturday, the plane had a touch-and-go landing at the busy airport.

Strong winds sent the 230-tonne plane all over the runway as the pilot wrestled to land.

READ MORE Heathrow Airport warns passenger growth is levelling off

It eventually hit the tarmac on one tyre before bouncing on to the other.

The plane then unsteadily straightened up before taxiing to the airport gates.

Onlookers filming the landing for Big Jet TV described it as "a real battle between pilot and machine to get that thing straightened up with the rudder – pilot won it."

The world’s best airports for 2023, according to Skytrax - in pictures