Royal Mail to take over collection and delivery of UK passports

Collecting and delivering passports and supporting documents including UK visas and immigration travel documents will now be handled by the the Royal Mail after the company was awarded a five-year contract.

Royal Mail will also manage the delivery of internal mail between HM Passport Office branches and other government offices.

The contract also includes working with the General Register Office on collecting and delivering birth, marriage and death certificates to and from local government registration services.

Royal Mail has already begun delivering some documents on behalf of HM Passport Office and will become the main supplier by October 2023.

“We are immensely proud to have been awarded the contract for delivering the UK’s passports," said Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail.

Henley & Partners most powerful passports - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Japan takes top spot in the index. All photos: Unsplash

“Everyone knows and trusts their postie and trust is so important for critical items like this.

“We are already working with HM Passport Office on further enhancements to the service that will roll out later this year.”

Lord Murray, the Minister with responsibility for HM Passport Office, says: “The safe delivery of passports and supporting documents is a key element of our service, and we look forward to working alongside Royal Mail to meet the needs of British passport customers."