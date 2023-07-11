Glass pane shatters at Parliament's Portcullis House

A pane of glass in the roof of Portcullis House at the British Parliament shattered on Tuesday, causing water to rain down into the atrium.

Parliamentary staff were quick to react, clearing and cordoning off the area and posting warning signs to keep people safe.

A large puddle of water had formed alongside pieces of broken glass on the floor.

A House of Commons spokesman said: "Teams are currently attending to an issue with the atrium roof at Portcullis House.

"The central part of the atrium has been cordoned off, with additional safety mitigations implemented to allow us to continue our investigations.

"Committee meetings are still scheduled to take place, with amended access routes. Catering facilities remain open."

An image of the leaking ceiling was shared on Twitter.

Ceiling of Portcullis house just cracked open and water pouring in! pic.twitter.com/e6CH8G9KnI — Natasha Porter OBE (@NPorter_) July 11, 2023

Mervyn Thomas, a researcher for the Bishop of Guildford and Chief People Officer at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, who was in Portcullis House at the time, described a loud noise, followed by a gush of water pouring through the broken glass.

“A huge deluge, it was a big bang. I didn't know what it was, and then it carried on, it slowly went down to a trickle eventually,” he said.

Mr Thomas said he did not believe anyone was injured in the incident.

He also commended the speed at which staff cleared the area, with “people there within minutes”, he said.

About Parliament's Portcullis House

Portcullis House, within the Palace of Westminster, serves as the headquarters for the House of Commons.

Designed by architect Michael Hopkins and Partners, the building opened in 2001.

It takes its name from its portcullis, a medieval gate used historically to safeguard the entrance to the Palace of Westminster.

The portcullis symbolises the House of Commons and is incorporated into the building's logo.

The 10-storey building is on the Palace of Westminster's west side adjacent to the River Thames. It has a glass-and-steel exterior and a spiral staircase inside.

Portcullis House also features offices, meeting rooms and a library for MPs, along with a restaurant, bar and gym.