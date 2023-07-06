UK MP faces eight-week suspension after groping allegations upheld

Former government whip Chris Pincher is facing an eight week suspension from parliament after the standards watchdog upheld “profoundly damaging” groping allegations.

Mr Pincher was found to have groped two people at London’s exclusive Carlton club while he was the Conservative government’s deputy chief whip last summer.

The Standards Committee report said: “The breach we are considering is solely whether Mr Pincher has caused significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally.

“The perception that MPs can engage in such conduct with impunity does significantly impact public perception of the House and its Members.

“We therefore recommend that Mr Pincher be suspended from the service of the House for eight weeks.”

The move could potentially trigger a by-election in his Tamworth constituency.

This is a developing story.