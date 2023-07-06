UK MP faces eight-week suspension after groping allegations upheld

By-election could be triggered after parliamentary watchdog censures former government whip

MP Christopher Pincher faces an eight-week suspension from parliament after a watchdog upheld groping allegations.
Neil Murphy author image
Neil Murphy
Jul 06, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Former government whip Chris Pincher is facing an eight week suspension from parliament after the standards watchdog upheld “profoundly damaging” groping allegations.

Mr Pincher was found to have groped two people at London’s exclusive Carlton club while he was the Conservative government’s deputy chief whip last summer.

The Standards Committee report said: “The breach we are considering is solely whether Mr Pincher has caused significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally.

“The perception that MPs can engage in such conduct with impunity does significantly impact public perception of the House and its Members.

“We therefore recommend that Mr Pincher be suspended from the service of the House for eight weeks.”

The move could potentially trigger a by-election in his Tamworth constituency.

This is a developing story.

Updated: July 06, 2023, 9:06 AM
UK

View from London

Your weekly update from the UK and Europe

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

View from London

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national