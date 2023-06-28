Sunak sends Eid wishes and praises Muslim community's 'incredible contribution' to the UK

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has extended his warm wishes to the Muslim community in the UK and around the globe on Eid Al Adha.

Mr Sunak emphasised the significance of the festival, saying: “Eid Al Adha reminds us of the importance of family, friends, and community – as well as the vital role of faith in going above and beyond to make the world a better place for those around us."

He added: “I want to pay tribute to the incredible contribution the Muslim community makes to the UK."

The Prime Minister also wished health and happiness to the Muslim community and their loved ones, in the statement released by 10 Downing Street on Wednesday.

His message serves as a reminder of the UK's commitment to celebrating and respecting the diversity of its citizens, and of the shared values that bind its multicultural society together.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the “festival of the sacrifice,” is one of the two major holidays in Islam, celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

In May, Mr Sunak hosted a reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

During the event, Mr Sunak praised the shared values, especially the community's dedication to charity and philanthropy, which was illustrated through its support for victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria in February.

He lauded the Muslim community's contribution to various sectors in the UK, including business, sports, media, public services, NHS, and the armed forces.