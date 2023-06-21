Heathrow study highlights heart risk of living near an airport

People living near Heathrow Airport may be at higher than average risk of heart attacks due to stress caused by excessive noise, a new study by Imperial College London shows.

Researchers analysed hospital admissions for cardiovascular diseases among residents whose homes are situated underneath the flight paths of the west London airport.

Aircraft noise is known to raise blood pressure and increase stress hormones, which are factors linked to heart problems.

The analysis found “evidence of a small increase in risk” of being admitted to hospital among people who had experienced a higher level of noise the previous night.

Men aged over 65 appeared to be particularly affected, according to a paper published in online journal Environment International.

Noise in the late evening and night is particularly likely to trigger one of these cardiac events.

The researchers concluded: “These findings provide potential evidence that aircraft noise in the late evening and night-time may be associated with increased risk of cardiovascular hospitalisations and deaths in the population living within the Heathrow Airport noise contour.

“This is consistent with a mechanism of action via disturbed sleep, and has implications for developing respite measures for the communities situated near busy airports.

“Further research into these potential respite mechanisms and behavioural interventions, including runway rotation and noise insulation initiatives, is needed to understand how best to translate the findings from this study into action.”

Evidence of an association between aircraft noise and deaths due to cardiovascular diseases was limited, although this could be attributed to a small sample size.

The research was based on figures recorded between 2014 and 2018.

Aircraft noise has been a contentious issue during Heathrow’s long-running bid to obtain permission to build a third runway.

Modern passenger planes are quieter than previous models but there are concerns that an increase in flights will cause more disturbance.

Heathrow, which supported Imperial College London in conducting the study, says reducing the impact of noise from flights is a vital part of its sustainability strategy.

Airport bosses also say they have reduced its noise footprint – the area where residents are exposed to aircraft noise – by 28 per cent since 2006.