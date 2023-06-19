British Paralympian begins study to assess changes needed to send him into space

Former British Paralympic sprinter John McFall, the world's first trainee astronaut with a disability, has begun preparing in Germany to assess what changes may need to be made to send him to space.

Mr McFall, 42, a former NHS surgeon in Hampshire, was recruited in a European Space Agency drive to find people with physical disabilities to determine any adaptations required to accommodate them on space stations.

The resident of Frimley in Surrey, who competed for Britain at the Paralympic Games, lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 19.

He will spend the next two years working with experts to identify how traditional equipment and facilities in space could be adapted to allow for a wider range of people to qualify for human spaceflight.

“I’m a naturally curious person and I’m excited about the learning ahead, the science that will come out of it, and the fact that this is the first small step in a much bigger journey,” said the father of three.

“While the feasibility study is bespoke to my own disability, this programme delivers a powerful message, which I hope will both broaden people’s appreciation of what people with disabilities can do, as well as inspire people with a range of disabilities about the opportunities available to them.

“My three children are really stoked to be moving to Germany and about the fact that their dad could one day go into space. It’s helping to engage them, especially my two daughters, with Stem learning, which is hugely important to me.”

Mr McFall will undergo elements of astronaut training, such as sea survival and testing in hypobaric (low atmospheric pressure) environments as part of the Fly! Feasibility Study to help ESA to assess the effect that being an amputee and wearing a prosthesis will have on the requirements for living and working in space.

John McFall of Great Britain and Atsushi Yamamoto of Japan in the final of the men's 100m-T42 event at the 2008 Paralympic Games. Getty Images

He was selected alongside career astronaut Rosemary Coogan and Meganne Christian, who were among the first astronauts to be unveiled by ESA since 2009.

Science and Technology Secretary Chloe Smith said Mr McFall had shown that “there is space for everyone in the industry”.

“The UK is reaching for the stars in the realm of space innovation, with three brilliant British candidates handpicked for the agency's prestigious astronaut cohort for the first time in over a decade – it is undeniable proof of our stellar global reputation in space leadership.”

UK Space Agency's chief executive, Paul Bate, said the agency will support Mr McFall’s journey as he takes on training and feasibility studies with ESA colleagues.

He added: “John’s selection as the first ever astronaut with a physical disability is a landmark moment for the global space sector. It will help us discover new and more inclusive ways of working, demonstrating first hand that space offers opportunities for everyone.”

