Children aged three and 11 among four people found dead in London flat

The bodies of four people, including a three-year-old boy and a girl aged 11, have been found at a flat in London.

Metropolitan Police were called to an address in Hounslow just after 3pm on Friday about concerns for occupants of a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, in the west of the English capital.

Officers forced their way in and found four bodies.

They are thought to be a man and woman in their 30s, an 11-year-old girl and a three year-old boy, who were all thought to be related.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said based on initial inquiries, officers are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

One police officer was stood outside the property on Saturday morning.

A man who lives next door, who did not wish to be named, told reporters: “They were just normal neighbours – we just had greetings here and there, that kind of stuff.

“I came home from work and there were police everywhere. It was really busy. Nothing like that happens here.

“I have no idea what happened.”

Police at the scene in Bedfont, Hounslow. PA

Mr Wilson said specialist officers were working to establish what happened and would provide further information as soon as they can.

“I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who've died.”

He urged anyone with information or concerns to speak to police.

Local MP Seema Malhotra tweeted: “Everyone will be devastated by news that two adults and two children have found dead in their home in Bedfont. Specialist investigations are continuing our thoughts are with their family. If you have any information please do get in touch with the police.”