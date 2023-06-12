Heathrow insists strike action will not disrupt flights

Strikes by security guards at Heathrow are unlikely to cause flight cancellations, the airport's chief executive has said.

More than 2,000 members of the Unite union will strike for 31 days from June 24 after they rejected a pay increase of 10 per cent.

Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, has been hit by an industrial dispute that has resulted in flight cancellations and disruption for thousands of passengers in recent months.

For the first time, security officers at Terminal 3 will join their colleagues from Terminal 5 and campus security who have already taken strike action.

British Airways cancelled around 5 per cent of its schedule at Heathrow during strikes over the Easter holiday period, but no flights were grounded during walkouts last month during the half-term break.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “We have delivered excellent service to passengers, with no cancellations, over eight days of strikes on the busiest days in May, and do not anticipate cancellations as a result of strikes during the summer holiday getaway.”

During previous strikes, the airport’s contingency plans have included deploying office staff to assist passengers entering security checkpoints.

Last week, Mr Holland-Kaye urged Unite to put the airport’s latest proposal of a 10 per cent pay increase and £1,150 lump sum to a vote of its members as “we know that most of our colleagues would accept the offer that we have on the table”.

The union previously said its members have been “crystal clear they are seeking a substantial permanent increase in pay”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has said security staff at Heathrow “can barely make ends meet and are paid far less than workers at other airports”.

Aviation analytics company Cirium said 20,163 flights are scheduled to depart from Heathrow on strike days between June 24 and August 27, equating to more than 4.4 million seats.

Jo Rhodes, deputy editor of consumer magazine Which? Tavel, said: “While it’s encouraging that Heathrow says it is putting contingency plans in place to minimise disruption during the forthcoming strikes, those with flights booked over this period are still likely to be concerned.

“It’s essential that the airport and airlines work together to keep travellers updated and fulfil their legal obligations to passengers in the event of cancellations or delays.

“Travellers should also ensure they have comprehensive travel insurance from the date they book their trip and check the policy carefully: not all will cover them in the event of strikes by airline or airport staff, for example.”