Downing Street condemns Boris Johnson allies for MPs threat

Comments by Boris Johnson’s allies against fellow parliamentarians following his resignation as an MP have been condemned by No 10 Downing Street for undermining the security of MPs who are expected to rule against the former prime minister over lying to parliament.

Mr Johnson has faced additional criticism following a rare and scathing attack by Rishi Sunak regarding the awarding of honours and peerages.

Mr Johnson’s pique on not getting the full list of House of Lords posts that he had demanded, alongside the MPs report by the privileges committee that will recommend he faces at least a 10-day suspension, led to him resigning as an MP and condemning the committee as a “kangaroo court”.

Given previous attacks on MPs, most notably the murders of David Amos and Jo Cox, it is understood that a security assessment has been undertaken to provide seven members of the committee with extra protection.

During Monday’s briefing with Lobby journalists the Prime Minister’s official spokesman was asked if Mr Sunak had concerns following the weekend briefings against the privileges committee that led to the security review.

“Clearly any threats against any MPs are completely unacceptable and we would not want to see a situation where MPs are asked to carry out work at the behest of Parliament face threats for carrying out their roles,” he said.

The comment followed those made earlier in the morning in which Mr Sunak said Mr Johnson asked him to do something that he was not prepared to do, because he “didn’t think it was right” with the resignation honours list.

The former leader allegedly wanted peerages for three MPs closest to him but Mr Sunak refused, and two of those MPs, Nadine Dorries and Nigel Adams, have also quit.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak answering questions at London Tech Week. Reuters

During a question-and-answer session at London Tech Week on Monday, Mr Sunak was asked if Mr Johnson wanted him to either overrule the House of Lords appointments committee or make promises to ennoble the three MPs.

“Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I wasn’t prepared to do, because I didn’t think it was right. That was to either overrule the Holac [House of Lords appointments] committee or to make promises to people. Now, I wasn’t prepared to do that. As I said, I didn’t think it was right. And if people don’t like that, then tough.”

At that point there was a large round of applause before Mr Sunak spoke again. “When I got this job, I said I was going to do things differently because I wanted to change politics. And that’s what I’m doing.”

It was the first on-the-record explanation Mr Sunak has given concerning the rift with his predecessor over the honours list.