Labour suspends shadow Middle East minister Bambos Charalambous amid investigation

The MP pledged to 'play my full part' in the investigation into his behaviour

Labour Party MP Bambos Charalambous was appointed shadow Mena minister in 2021. PA
Jun 09, 2023
Britain’s shadow minister for the Middle East and North Africa has been suspended from the Labour Party following a complaint about his conduct.

Bambos Charalambous said he will “co-operate fully” with the investigation into his behaviour.

“I am aware that there is an allegation that requires investigation by the Labour Party,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It is right and proper that process is allowed to take place. I will co-operate fully and play my full part.

“It is not appropriate to say anything further at this time.”

Labour is not commenting on the matter and it is not yet clear if another MP will be appointed as shadow Mena minister in the meantime.

The MP for Enfield Southgate in north London was promoted to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s front bench in December 2021.

At the time, Mr Charalambous said he was “looking forward to this new challenge”.

The probe comes just over a week after Labour suspended MP Geraint Davies following allegations of sexual harassment made by a number of women.

Two formal complaints were subsequently submitted to Labour, including one by a sitting Labour MP, according to Politico.

Updated: June 09, 2023, 1:44 PM
