Wimbledon 2023: Russian and Belarusian players still waiting for visas

Russian and Belarusian tennis players have reported delays in securing UK visas for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament.

Despite the All England Club and the Lawn Tennis Association lifting last year's ban on competitors from both nations following the Ukraine invasion, the delay in visa approvals may mean some players will miss the tournament.

Among those affected is Mirra Andreeva, the 16-year-old tennis player who was set to have her debut at Wimbledon.

Following her loss to Coco Gauff in the third round in Paris, she revealed that she was still awaiting her visa.

Likewise, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and world number two Daniil Medvedev have yet to receive their visas.

The UK Home Office, responsible for visa approvals, is conducting extra checks on applications from Russian and Belarusian nationals, extending the wait period to a minimum of six weeks.

Fast-track visa processing options are not currently available for applicants from Russia and Belarus.

As Wimbledon is set to begin on July 3, the delay poses a significant challenge.

Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov will be participating in Wimbledon as he already had a visa. AP

Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov, who luckily has a visa from previous years, commented on the current situation: “I heard that it takes much longer to issue the visa.”

Meanwhile, it seems highly unlikely that the All England Club will be offering wild cards in the current climate.

Typically, Mirra Andreeva would be considered a strong candidate for such an opportunity.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, another Russian player who isn't currently ranked high enough to qualify for the main draw, is also set to miss the tournament.

Despite being a former French Open finalist and showing strong form in Paris after recovering from knee surgery, she expressed scepticism at the idea of being granted a wild card given the situation last year.