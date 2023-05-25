Koh-i-noor diamond was 'taken' by Britain, Tower of London exhibition claims

Britain forcibly took the Koh-i-noor diamond, rather than received it as a gift, according to a new exhibition featuring the Crown Jewels.

The Tower of London exhibition, which opens on Friday, describes the controversial gem as a “symbol of conquest” which British soldiers forced the Sikh Maharaja of the Punjab to surrender in 1849.

The diamond came into the royal family’s possession the following year after being given to Queen Victoria from the East India Company after annexing the Punjab.

It remains in the royal family’s possession in the Crown of the Queen Mother, despite several countries staking a claim to the jewel, including India, which has said it will seek its return.

A video shown to visitors at the Tower of London exhibition explains how the diamond was fought over by military rulers in India, Iran and Afghanistan, before finally being taken by the British.

In one segment of the video, the text says: “Taken by the East India Company. Treaty of Lahore 1849.”

According to an official Indian government information page about the diamond, the treaty was signed following the defeat of Punjab.

It says: “In Article 3 of the treaty the British demanded the Koh-i-Noor be surrendered to the Queen of England.

“The conditions under which this treaty were signed were, however, those of deep duress.”

A spokesperson for Historic Royal Palaces told The National local community groups and specialist academics had been consulted as part of “extensive research” to create the new Crown Jewels display.

“The new exhibition explores the origins of a number of items in the collection, including the Koh-i-Noor,” he said.

“It references its long history as a symbol of conquest, which has passed through the hands of Mughal Emperors, Shahs of Iran, Emirs of Afghanistan, and Sikh Maharajas.

“Our aim throughout has been to present the history in a transparent, balanced and inclusive way, always informed by rigorous research.”

The Koh-i-Noor featured prominently in the coronation of the Queen Mother in 1937 and that of Queen Alexandra in 1902.

However, it remained behind closed doors during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, thus avoiding political sensitivities and difficult questions about its provenance.

The Koh-i-noor, which means Mountain of Light, is believed to have been discovered in the Golconda mines in what is now the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The diamond's existence was officially documented in the 18th century, although its history could date back hundreds of years.

In 1851, large crowds viewed the diamond at the Great Exhibition in Hyde Park, but some complained about its dull appearance and asymmetrical shape.

Prince Albert, the husband of Queen Victoria, had the Koh-i-Noor recut to improve its brilliance and conform to contemporary European tastes.

With 105.6 carats, it is thought to be the world's most expensive diamond with an estimated worth of $600 million.