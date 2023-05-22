Rishi Sunak to seek ethics adviser guidance on Suella Braverman speeding claims

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will consult his ethics adviser over claims that Home Secretary Suella Braverman asked civil servants to help her avoid incurring points on her licence after being caught speeding.

Mr Sunak is due back in the UK on Monday after his trip to Japan for the G7 leaders’ meeting.

He is expected to speak to Ms Braverman on his return, along with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, after reports that she asked Home Office officials to set up a private speed awareness course for her.

Downing Street confirmed on Sunday that Mr Sunak would also speak to his independent adviser on ministerial interests, Laurie Magnus, about the matter.

No 10 insiders stressed that he would be seeking initial advice from Mr Magnus and that it was not certain that an inquiry into whether the ministerial code had been breached would be ordered.

Mr Magnus cannot launch an investigation without Mr Sunak’s approval, but a breach of the code can be a resignation matter.

“The Prime Minister has always followed the proper process in these matters, and will consult the independent adviser upon his return to London,” a No 10 source said.

Facing questions about Ms Braverman during a press conference in Hiroshima at the end of the G7 summit, Mr Sunak showed his frustration at having to deal with domestic ministerial queries while on the world stage.

“Did you have any questions about the summit?” he asked.

Mr Sunak refused to back Ms Braverman when asked for his opinion but No 10 later said he still had confidence in her.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have urged him to order an investigation into the claims.

Ms Braverman is accused of asking civil servants to help her avoid a speeding fine and a driving awareness course alongside other motorists by arranging a private session instead.

She allegedly asked her officials to seek private one-to-one driving awareness tuition to avoid her being seen by members of public in the Zoom-style session, after she was caught speeding last summer.

Ms Braverman's hardline position on law and order was undermined on Sunday when the driving-course claims came to light.

She either had to receive three points on her driving licence – an accumulation of 12 leads to a likely ban – or take an online driving safety awareness course with fellow speed offenders.

That would have revealed at least her first name and her face.

Her officials refused to help, insisting that this was not a government issue.

Ms Braverman, 43, then asked her political adviser, who tried to persuade the course provider to agree to a private arrangement.

That failed and she chose to pay the fine, usually £100 ($125), and accept the three penalty points.

Questions have been raised over whether she breached the ministerial code by directing civil servants to help with her personal affairs.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman in Parliament. AFP

The shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, has called for an “urgent investigation into what has gone on here”.

“These reports suggest she has tried to abuse her position to get round the normal penalties so it is one rule for her and another for everyone else,” Ms Cooper said.

Ms Braverman will face further criticism this week as she publicises plans to restrict visas given to foreign students taking “low-quality” degrees.

But ministers have warned that it could mean the government will be open to legal challenges.

Ms Braverman wants to impose a crackdown on the estimated 130,000 visas issued each year, having previously said there were too many foreign students “bringing in family members who can piggyback on to their student visa”, and that their money “propped up” poor educational institutions.