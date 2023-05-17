World's largest Banksy collection to go on display in London

The world’s largest collection of Banksy artworks will go on display in central London this summer.

The Art of Banksy exhibition, which has not been authorised by the elusive Bristol-based graffiti artist, will open on Regent Street in July after previously touring cities such as Melbourne, Chicago, San Francisco and Sydney.

It features more than 110 original and authenticated works lent by private collectors, and includes art going on display for the first time.

Visitors will be able to see works that brought Banksy worldwide fame, such as Girl With Balloon, Flower Thrower and Rude Copper, alongside previously unexhibited pieces.

The exhibition also focuses on Banksy's Dismaland, the Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem and recent artworks concerning the war in Ukraine.

Banksy's identity has never been confirmed and his work tends to be shrouded in mystery.

Once artworks appear in public, the artist usually lays claim to them on his official Instagram page. His works often focus on topical societal issues and can make strong political statements.

Banksy's work has taken him to Paris, New York and Bethlehem, where he opened the Walled Off Hotel in 2017, which directly faces the eight-metre-high concrete wall built by Israel to separate the Palestinian territories.

He previously confirmed he had spent time in Ukraine after posting a video of an artist spray-painting designs in the country and speaking to locals.

Art of Banksy has been seen by more than 1.5 million visitors in 15 cities across the globe, though it is not curated or authorised by the artist himself.

The Art of Banksy - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A Banksy artwork in Nottingham in October 2020. Reuters

The London exhibition will, for the first time, see close associates of the artist share their personal stories and give unique insight into some of the famous images.

The anonymous accounts will also share details of how the street art stunts were devised.

The Art of Banksy will be open to the public on July 5.

Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Wednesday.