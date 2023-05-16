First London UAE-UK strategic dialogue held

A senior Conservative MP has welcomed the initiation of the UK leg of the UAE-UK strategic dialogue as a recognition of changing global dynamics.

Chairman of the defence select committee Tobias Ellwood said the meeting between senior members of the UAE delegation and British Foreign Office ministers and officials was important.

“Foreign ministers of both countries are meeting to review the progress of the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (SIP) which is investing millions in key innovation-led sectors: technology, infrastructure, health care and life sciences, and clean and renewable energy,” Mr Ellwood wrote in The Daily Telegraph.

“The UK’s recent integrated review of diplomatic and defence priorities commits our nation to 'working with all who support an open and stable international order and the protection of global public goods'.

“With the superpowers distracted, the UAE proves itself to be a loyal UK ally and a worthy member of the UN Security Council in 2023, one which pushes for constructive engagement without compromising its core values in a troubled region.”

Mr Ellwood said that with no clear lead from global superpowers failing to show leadership, other countries must step up to ensure their interests. He drew a line from this to new forms of international co-operation.

He said constructive engagement included seeking to lower regional tensions and expanding ties with long-standing allies.

“Step forward the United Arab Emirates,” he wrote. “Since it signed the Abraham Accords in 2020, which began the process of normalising relations with Israel, the UAE has been engaged in mature 21st century politics — discreetly shaping peace and stability in the region by working for consensus and good neighbourliness.”

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, said on Twitter the strategic dialogue brought together the UAE and the United Kingdom in fields such as science, technology and renewable energy to strengthen the partnerships.

تشرفت بالمشاركة ضمن وفد سمو الشيخ عبدالله بن زايد آل نهيان في الحوار الاستراتيجي الذي يجمع الامارات بالمملكة المتحدة، علاقات راسخة ومتنوعة تشمل المجالات التقليدية اضافة الي العلوم والتكنولوجيا والطاقة المتجددة وضمن توجه الامارات بتعزيز شراكاتها عبر ادراك دقيق لمتطلبات المستقبل. pic.twitter.com/xUPxeDT8R5 — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) May 16, 2023

The UAE-UK SIP is the central investment platform under the 2021 Partnership for the Future bilateral framework to include joint investments in four areas: life sciences, energy transition, technology and infrastructure.