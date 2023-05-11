Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5%

The Bank of England has raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5 per cent, taking borrowing costs to their highest level since 2008.

The increase, the 12th consecutive rise, is the central bank’s latest move in its continuing battle with double digit inflation.

The central bank no longer predicts recession after it revised up its growth forecasts from gloomy numbers released in February, the biggest such improvement since it first published forecasts in 1997.

But it also now expects inflation to be slower to fall than it had hoped, mostly due to unexpectedly big and persistent rises in food prices.

"If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required," the BoE said, retaining the same guidance on future actions that it had in February and March.

Policymakers voted 7-2 for May's increase, in line with economists' expectations for a Reuters poll as Monetary Policy Committee members Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra again expressed their opposition to further tightening.

A Reuters poll last week showed most economists expected the BoE to keep rates on hold after a quarter-point rise in May, but interest rate futures before Thursday's decision priced in a 5 per cent peak for interest rates this autumn.

The Bank of England started raising interest rates in late 2021 from a low of 0.1 per cent in order to keep a lid on price rises that were first largely stoked by bottlenecks resulting from the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions and subsequently by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to energy prices surging.

Inflation in the UK remains stubbornly high at 10.1 per cent, well above the Bank’s 2 per cent target.

Other major central banks, such as the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have also been raising interest rates at a consistent pace in order to get inflation rates down from multi-decade highs.

But inflation in the UK stands at double the rate of the United States and is also much higher than in the euro zone.

Britain's high inflation problem stems largely from its heavy dependence on imported natural gas for power generation, leaving it particularly exposed to the surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Energy prices have now fallen sharply and the central bank expects inflation to drop to 5.1 per cent by the end of this year from 10.1 per cent in March.

But this is less of a decline than the drop to 3.9 per cent it forecast in February and the BoE predicts inflation will not return to its 2 per cent target until early 2025.

If persistently high inflation leads to the Bank keeping interest rates elevated for longer than other central banks, that would typically be seen as supportive for the pound.

Martin Weale, a professor at King’s College London, believes the UK is already in the grip of a feared “wage-price spiral” and that “there is a real risk” that Rishi Sunak’s target of getting inflation down to about 5 per cent will not be met.

Falling short on the inflation target would be embarrassing for the Prime Minister, since it was seen as arguably the easiest of five goals he laid out earlier this year.

Other pledges, including growing the economy and stopping illegal migration across the English Channel, have proved even more difficult.

UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was slightly up earlier on Thursday, helped by gains in shares of export-oriented firms as the pound declined ahead of the BoE’s decision.