The coronation of King Charles will be the first time that the traditional languages of the UK's four home nations will be used in a coronation service. Welsh, Scots Gaelic and Irish Gaelic will all be spoken or sung at the ceremony, in addition to English.

The decision to include these languages is a significant step forward for the monarchy, a way of showing its commitment to representing the diversity of the UK.

Why Welsh?

Wales is one of the four home nations of the UK. Welsh, a Celtic language that has been spoken for centuries, is the native tongue of about 29 per cent of the population of Wales.

The decision to include Welsh in the coronation service is a way of acknowledging the importance of Wales and its culture.

King Charles is a fluent speaker of Welsh. He learnt the language while studying at Aberystwyth University in Wales and has spoken Welsh in public on several occasions.

He gave a speech last year in Welsh at the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament.

King Charles's fluency in Welsh is seen as a sign of his commitment to Wales and its people. It is also a reminder of the long and close relationship between the British monarchy and Wales.

What does this mean for the future of the monarchy?

The inclusion of Welsh and other languages in the coronation service is a sign that the monarchy is committed to representing the diversity of the UK.

It is a way of showing that the monarchy is a modern institution that is open to change.

Roles of the languages in the coronation service

The four languages will be used in various aspects of the ceremony, including readings from the Bible, hymns, prayers and greetings.

This multilingual approach aims to demonstrate that the coronation is a celebration for all the people of the UK, regardless of their background, faith or beliefs.

Inclusion of Scots Gaelic and Irish Gaelic

In addition to the inclusion of Welsh, the coronation service will also feature Scots Gaelic and Irish Gaelic. According to the 2011 census, 1.1 per cent of the population in Scotland spoke Scots Gaelic, and 0.2 per cent of Northern Ireland's population spoke Irish Gaelic.

This decision acknowledges the cultural significance of these languages and the minority populations within the UK that speak them.

Reasons behind the decision

The choice to include multiple languages, with a special mention of Welsh, in King Charles coronation service is driven by several key factors:

Reflecting the diversity of the UK: As a country with a long and rich history, the UK is home to people from many cultures and backgrounds. Incorporating several languages in the coronation service acknowledges this diversity and sends a message that the monarchy is for everyone.

Creating a more inclusive ceremony: Making the coronation service accessible to all citizens is of paramount importance. By using multiple languages, the ceremony becomes more welcoming to those who do not speak English as their first language.

Demonstrating the monarchy as a living, breathing institution: For centuries, the monarchy has been a cornerstone of British society. The royals regard it crucial that it remains relevant to the people of today.

The use of several languages, particularly the emphasis on Welsh, shows that the monarchy is a modern institution that is open to change and adaptation.

The inclusion of Welsh, along with English, Scots Gaelic and Irish Gaelic, in King Charles's coronation service is a significant step towards embracing the UK's linguistic and cultural diversity.

By recognising the importance of these diverse communities, the monarchy is setting a strong foundation for a more inclusive and united future.

This decision serves as a reminder that the monarchy belongs to all the people of the UK, celebrating and embracing the unique heritage of each home nation.