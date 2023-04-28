BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

BBC chairman Richard Sharp has resigned after a report found he breached the corporation's code on public appointments.

Mr Sharp said the report found he had not properly disclosed his role in the facilitation of a £800,000 loan guarantee to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The report by barrister Adam Heppinstall KC was ordered after it emerged Mr Sharp played a role in facilitating a loan guarantee before he was recommended for the influential role overseeing the public broadcaster's independence.

In a statement, he said: "Mr Heppinstall's view is that while I did breach the governance code for public appointments, he states that a breach does not necessarily invalidate an appointment.

"Indeed, I have always maintained the breach was inadvertent and not material, which the facts he lays out substantiate. The Secretary of State has consulted with the BBC Board who support that view.

"Nevertheless, I have decided that it is right to prioritise the interests of the BBC.

"I feel that this matter may well be a distraction from the corporation's good work were I to remain in post until the end of my term.

"I have therefore this morning resigned as BBC chair to the Secretary of State, and to the board."