Spy 'traumatised infiltrating extremists in Pakistan' wants to appeal UK conviction

A spy who worked for MI6 to infiltrate extremist Taliban and Al Qaeda sites is reportedly in a British jail convicted of the murder of his young child.

The man was sent to Pakistan to infiltrate extremist targets in the years after the 9/11 attacks in the US, The Times reported.

Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency also reportedly brushed aside red flags such as the spy's high levels of emotional instability and sent him on missions that left him traumatised for life.

The UK Government has not confirmed or denied the allegations.

The man, identified as Abdi, is a British citizen in his 20s who was reportedly abused as a child and had suffered a mental breakdown. He also had a criminal record.

In Pakistan, the paper reported, he buried bodies and witnessed the beheading of a family suspected of being spies, an atrocity where the family’s boy was also killed.

Back in Britain, he suffered violent outbursts and flashbacks. Eventually, he killed his child, Noor, who was covered in injuries. Abdi was arrested and taken into custody.

He rejected a charge of murder and said he was suffering a psychotic breakdown. A jury has convicted him after a trial that was largely held in secret.

Abdi was an “incredibly vulnerable man” who was “used” by MI5 and MI6, his lawyer said. He now plans to appeal the conviction after the discovery of not-seen-before medical reports.

Abdi first became known to MI5, the UK’s domestic intelligence agency, when he told them an associate wanted to kill a VIP.

MI5 sent him on infiltration missions in the UK to mosques and eventually he was passed to MI6 for the international missions, The Times reported.

Abdi was born in England to Pakistani parents and one of a large group of siblings. He studied in school and considered himself English.

A UK Government spokesman said: “It is a long-standing principle that the government does not confirm or deny allegations, assertions or speculation about the activities of UK intelligence agencies.”